Packers: Aaron Rodgers confirms he’s been playing with broken thumb | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Rodgers has been playing with a broken thumb since early October.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback confirmed that today after a child Rodgers had met with as part of Make-A-Wish tweeted last week the veteran told him he had broken it.

Since this is a big talking point today let's break some news. I asked Rodgers during my Make-A-Wish how his finger is and he replied that his thumb is actually broken. His thumb was still really bruised and swollen last Saturday. — Big B (@bigpackers4x) November 18, 2022

Rodgers injured the finger in Week 5 against the New York Giants on the final play of the game. He’s been in and out of practice since then as the Packers have lost six of their last seven games. Rodgers told reporters that surgery was never considered and won’t be required after the season.

Rodgers, who currently leads the NFC with 19 touchdowns, including 11 since the injury, would not use it as an excuse for some of his accuracy issues against Tennessee last week. He said his knee injury in 2018, the last time the Packers did not make the playoffs, may have been more impactful due to the footwork aspect of it. The soon-to-be 39-year-old also played with a broken index finger in college that he thought impaired his throwing more than the thumb.

“I think I’ve had worse injuries that I’ve played with,” Rodgers said. “It’s definitely a challenge, but the days off help. I’m feeling better this week.”

The Packers, now at 4-7, will head to face 9-1 Philadelphia on Sunday night.