The Camp: Nov. 21, 2022
November 20, 2022
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin
Wisconsin posted its first comeback victory in four years with a win at Nebraska. The guys talk about Graham Mertz’s day, the big contributions from Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo, the soft targeting call on Nick Herbig and another overall good effort from the defense. Then they dive into the Badgers posting the head coach vacancy and what it means for interim coach Jim Leonhard. They finish by answering your Twitter questions.