Kenney & Heilprin: Wisconsin Is Losing Recruits, Cause For Concern?, Nebraska Preview

Ben and Zach are live at Monk’s in Sun Prairie with former Wisconsin OL Bill Nagy as they discuss the recent de-commitments from Wisconsin’s class of 2023, whether there is cause for concern with the program, Wisconsin’s hiring practices, Jim Leonhard, the Iowa loss, the upcoming Nebraska game and more. They also make picks for Week 12 in college football