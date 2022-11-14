Giannis returns but Atlanta tops the Bucks 121-106 | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has three losses this season and two have come against Atlanta after the Hawks came into Fiserv Forum Monday night and delivered the Bucks a 121-106 defeat.

Trae Young and company led the game by 13 at the half and the Bucks failed to truly threaten the rest of the way. De’Andre Hunter had 24 points to pace the Hawks, while Young added 21. Clint Capella had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

After missing three of the last four games, Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to score 27 points and grab eight rebounds. He also turned it over eight times. Rookie MarJon Beauchamp had a career-high 20 points and eight rebounds. Bobby Portis gave the club 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Guard Jrue Holiday missed his fourth straight game with a sprained ankle.

Milwaukee dropped its third game in the last four and sit at 10-3 on the year.

The Bucks will host Cleveland on Wednesday.