Packers claim former Raiders safety Johnathan Abram | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay has added a former first-round pick to its secondary.

Wednesday’s NFL waiver wire revealed the Packers had claimed former Las Vegas safety Johnathan Abram, who was cut by the Raiders earlier this week after being unable to trade him before the deadline last week.

Abram was the 27th pick in the 2019 draft out of Mississippi State, six picks after the Packers chose safety Darnell Savage. In three-plus seasons, Abram started 34 games for the Raiders, collecting 255 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions and 12 pass deflections. That included 35 tackles this season.

But Abram was never able to live up to his first-round pedigree, with opposing quarterbacks having a rating of 118.0 when targeting him. The 6-foot, 205-pound Abram has also missed 42 tackles in his career and never had a higher rating than 56.7 from Pro Football Focus.

Johnathan Abram @PFF grade by year: 2019: 38.7

2020: 36.8

2021: 56.7

2022: 49.5 42 missed tackles. Allowed passer rating of 118.0. 11 TD passes allowed. 9 penalties. 233 career special teams snaps — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) November 9, 2022

There is some connection to Green Bay with special teams coach Rich Bisaccia. The coach served in the same role with the Raiders during Abram’s time there and the 26-year-old was a core special teams player for him.