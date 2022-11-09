Bucks top Oklahoma City in double overtime | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

It took two overtimes but Milwaukee earned a 136-132 win at Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, the Bucks got a huge night from Jevon Carter. He posted a career-high 36 points, dished out 12 assists and collected four rebounds.

Carter had a chance to end the game in regulation but threw up in air ball. In the first overtime, it appeared Oklahoma City was going to win after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drilled a 3-pointer with just .6 seconds left to give the Thunder a one-point lead. But Brook Lopez drew a foul and hit one of his two free throws to send it to a second overtime. Milwaukee was finally able to close it out, outscoring the Thunder 10-6.

All five of Milwaukee’s starters scored in double figures, led by Brook Lopez’s 24 points. The center also added 13 rebounds and five blocks. Rookie MarJon Beauchamp had a career-high 19 points, while Grayson Allen had 18.

The Thunder were paced by Gilgeous-Alexander’s 39 points. Tre Man gave them 21 points off the bench.

Milwaukee improved to 10-1 on the season, the second team to hit double digits in wins this season. The club will now head to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Friday night.