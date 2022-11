The Camp: Nov. 7, 2022 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has won back-to-back games for the first time this season after a 23-10 win over Maryland. Zach and Jesse talk about the big day from Isaac Guerendo, the offensive line coming together and the return of Hunter Wohler. They also discuss the idea of hiring Jim Leonhard now or waiting, along with Wisconsin’s chances in the Big Ten West. They finish by answering your Twitter questions.