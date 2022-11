Kenney & Heilprin: When Should Wisconsin Hire Leonhard Officially?, Wisconsin vs Maryland Preview | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are joined by former Wisconsin OL Bill Nagy live at Monk’s in Sun Prairie as they discuss Jim Leonhard as head coach, whether Chris McIntosh is handling the situation well, when Leonhard will be hired, Wisconsin vs Maryland, Week 10 Picks and more