Bucks stay unbeaten, match best start in franchise history with 116-91 win over Detroit | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has matched its best start to a season after taking care of Detroit 116-91 at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.

The Bucks held a nine point lead at the half, which ballooned to 17 heading into the fourth quarter. They kept piling on the points in the fourth to get their 19th win in the last 20 meetings against the Pistons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, his sixth straight game with at least 30. He added 12 rebounds, five steals, four assists and three blocks. Jrue Holiday had 26 points, while Bobby Portis had 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Detroit was paced by Saddiq Bey’s 22 points. Isaiah Stewart gave his club 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bucks are now 7-0 on the year and for a third time in franchise history. The 1971-72 and 2018-19 teams also started the season by winning their first seven games before finally losing.

Milwaukee will now hit the road to face Minnesota on Friday night.