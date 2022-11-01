NFL trade deadline comes and goes without the Packers making any moves | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers watched the NFL trade deadline come and go Tuesday afternoon without making a move to try to bolster a roster that has the team sitting at a very disappointing 3-5 on the year.

As has been the case so many times under former general manager Ted Thompson and current general manager Brian Gutekunst, the Packers were reportedly in the mix for a number of players but no deal ever came. The most notable name was wide receiver Chase Claypool, who ended up going from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second-round pick.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Packers had the best deal on the table for the Steelers before the Bears topped it.

As of 8am this morning I'm told "it was looking like Green Bay was potentially going to offer the best deal for Chase (Claypool)," per league source. Obviously the #Bears have swooped in and nabbed the #Steelers WR. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 1, 2022

There is also the report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein that said Green Bay’s offer was the same as Chicago’s, but the Steelers thought the Bears pick in the second round would be higher than the Packers despite the teams both being 3-5.

As some others have reported, the #Packers were in the running for #Steelers WR Chase Claypool. They offered the same compensation as Chicago did, a source said. But the #Steelers thought Chicago's pick would be considerably higher even though both teams are 3-5. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 1, 2022

The lack of moves from the Packers wasn’t a surprise based on their history, but the inaction came as NFC North rivals were adding. In addition to Claypool, Minnesota acquired tight end TJ Hockenson from Detroit for second- and third-round draft picks.

Green Bay’s chances of turning the season around now rests on current players or adding someone that is available in free agency.

The Packers will visit the Lions on Sunday looking to snap a four-game losing streak.