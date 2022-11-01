Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton to be inducted into Packers Hall of Fame in 2023 | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Two players that had major roles in Green Bay’s run to Super Bowl XLV will be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame next summer.

It was announced Tuesday that wide receiver Jordy Nelson and offensive lineman Josh Sitton would be the latest former players added to the hall.

Nelson was a second-round pick in the 2008 draft and went on to have a very productive career with the Packers. The Kansas State product finished with the fourth-most catches (550), sixth-most yards (7,848) and the third-most touchdowns (69) in team history. He also caught a team-high nine passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in helping the Packers to a win over the Steelers in the Super Bowl.

Sitton was drafted the same year as Nelson but two rounds later. But he would find a spot in the starting lineup in his second year and not give it up for the next seven years. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times in his career, including three as a member of the Packers. Sitton was also a three-time second-team AP All-Pro. He finished with career by playing two years with Chicago and one year in Miami.

The induction will take place Aug. 31, 2023