WR Christian Watson among four Packers listed as questionable for Sunday
By Zach Heilprin

Christian Watson is one of four players listed as questionable for the Green Bay Packers as they head to Buffalo on Sunday night.

The rookie wide receiver has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but did practice on a limited basis all three days this week. With veterans Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Randall Cobb (Ankle-IR) unavailable, Watson’s presence would be a nice lift for a struggling offense.

“We certainly do need him but you’re not going to treat it any differently than if those guys were available,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “That’s not fair to the player or our team, especially with (Watson’s) history so far. We want to make sure he’s good to go before we put him out there.”

In addition to Watson, offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee), along with linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion) are listed as questionable for Sunday. Bakhtiari and Jenkins practiced two out of the three days this week, while Gary was on the field Thursday and Friday.

Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) joined Lazard in being listed as out for the game against the Bills.