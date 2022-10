Kenney & Heilprin: Bye Week Special With Wisconsin OL Jack Nelson & Tanor Bortolini | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach were live at Monk’s in Sun Prairie with former Wisconsin OL Bill Nagy and current Wisconsin OL Jack Nelson and Tanor Bortolini. They talked about everything from the Purdue win, Graham Mertz’s play, red pants on the jerseys, the Wildcat, Jim Leonhard as head coach, what the season has been like, toughest opponents to play and more.