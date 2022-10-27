The Swing: Oct. 27, 2022

The Swing is back! Zach and Jesse are joined by Wisconsin coach Greg Gard to preview the season. Among the topics are replacing Johnny Davis and Brad Davison, the emergence of Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn as leaders, the additions of Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee from the transfer portal, the excitement around freshman Connor Essegian and more. The guys also talk about where they see Wisconsin finishing in the Big Ten and whether another trip to the NCAA Tournament is possible.