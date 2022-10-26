Wisconsin’s 2023 schedule released

Wisconsin is still in the midst of its 2022 schedule but the Badgers slate for 2023 is now known as well.

The Big Ten released its full conference slate Wednesday morning with opponents now having dates next to their names.

For the Badgers, the conference slate opens Sept. 23 at Purdue, as UW looks for its 17th straight win over the Boilermakers. That game is followed by an early bye week and then a pair of home games — Oct. 7 vs Rutgers and Oct. 14 vs Iowa. It will be just the second time the Scarlet Knights have come to Madison since joining the Big Ten, while the Hawkeyes and Badgers will be playing for the Heartland Trophy, as usual.

From there, Wisconsin enters a two-week stretch that will focus on some revenge from the current season. The Badgers head to face Bret Bielema and Illinois on Oct. 21. The Illini crushed UW this season 34-10, leading to the firing of coach Paul Chryst. After that trip, the Badgers come home to take on Ohio State on Halloween weekend. The Buckeyes rolled to a 52-21 win in Columbus this season, but this will be their first trip to Madison since 2016 and just their second in the last 12 seasons.

Wisconsin’s other crossover game against the Big Ten East is a trip to Indiana on Nov. 4. The Badgers close the year with home games against Northwestern (Nov. 11) and Nebraska (Nov. 18) before traveling to Minnesota (Nov. 25) to play for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

The full schedule, including the non-conference games, is listed below.

Sept. 2 vs Buffalo

Sept. 9 at Washington State

Sept. 16 vs Georgia Southern

Sept. 23 at Purdue

Sept. 30 BYE

Oct. 7 vs Rutgers

Oct. 14 vs Iowa

Oct. 21 at Illinois

Oct. 28 vs Ohio State

Nov. 4 at Indiana

Nov. 11 vs Northwestern

Nov. 18 vs Nebraska

Nov. 25 at Minnesota