Wisconsin safety earns Big Ten honor

For a second time in three weeks a Wisconsin safety has been honored by the Big Ten.

Senior John Torchio was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after racking up a career-high 10 tackles, intercepting two passes and taking one back for a touchdown.

put your number twos in the air if you did it on ‘em ✌️ @JohnTorchio pic.twitter.com/JtgisWqOpA — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 24, 2022

Torchio’s first interception came when he jumped a short route and essentially walked into the end zone for the score. His second came on Purdue’s first drive after halftime and it set the offense up for another score to take a 28-3 lead.

It was the first player of the week honor for Torchio and the second for the Wisconsin defense this year. Fellow safety Kamo’i Latu earned his award with a two interception effort against Northwestern earlier in October.

Wisconsin improved to 4-4 with its win over Purdue. The Badgers are off this week but will return to face Maryland on Nov. 5.