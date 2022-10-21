Packers: WR Sammy Watkins’ status for Sunday ‘up in the air’ | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

It still isn’t clear if Sammy Watkins will make his return to the field for the Green Bay Packers this Sunday in Washington.

The veteran wide receiver has missed the last four games while on injured reserve for a hamstring injury, though he returned to practice this week.

“It’s kind of up in the air, I would say,” coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday morning. “He’s gotten through practice the last couple days. We’ll see how he responds. Certainly, I think we’d like to get him out there but at the same time you don’t want to put a guy at further risk, so we’ll just see where he’s at.”

Watkins had a nice game the last time he was on the field, catching three passes for 94 yards against Chicago in Week 2. His return could help the sting of not having Randall Cobb or Christian Watson. Both wide receivers were ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. Cobb has an ankle injury, while Watson is dealing with a hamstring injury.

In addition to the two wide receivers, offensive lineman Jake Hanson has been ruled out with a bicep injury.