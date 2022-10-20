Giannis scores 21, Matthews’ 3 sends Bucks past 76ers 90-88 | In In Bucks | By By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wesley Matthews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds left to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 90-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Brook Lopez scored 17 points for Milwaukee in its season opener. James Harden scored 31 points for the Sixers. The Sixers fell to 0-2. Joel Embiid had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey added 15 points for the Sixers.