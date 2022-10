Kenney & Heilprin: Wisconsin vs Michigan State Preview, Logan Brown Dismissed | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are live from Monk’s in Sun Prairie on this Thursday night talking about Logan Brown’s dismissal from the program, the transfer portal as a whole, roster turnover entering next year, stars in the recruiting process, Wisconsin vs Michigan State, Jalen Berger, Week 7 Locks and more