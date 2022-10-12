Badgers: Former 5-star tackle Logan Brown to enter transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has lost a second player this week to the transfer portal.

A few days after quarterback Deacon Hill announced he would be leaving, tackle Logan Brown followed him Wednesday night with an announcement on social media.

Brown could never grab a defined role with the Badgers, with injuries and inconsistent play holding him back. One of just five 5-star recruits to choose Wisconsin since 2001, the junior battled for the starting right tackle job in fall camp but lost out to redshirt freshman Riley Mahlman. The Michigan product got his shot at the starting spot when Mahlman went down, but was unable to hold it and was passed by redshirt sophomore Trey Wedig. With Wisconsin’s injury issues, Brown served as the jumbo tight end against Northwestern. It proved to be his final game.

The NCAA adopted new transfer windows for players looking to change schools and for football that was 45 days after the College Football Playoff selections were announced and from May 1 to May 15. However, Brown and Hill are allowed to enter the portal now because of coach Paul Chryst being fired. Players in those situations have 30 days from the day the coach was terminated to put their name in the portal and start looking for a new team.