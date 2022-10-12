Badgers: Former 5-star tackle Logan Brown dismissed from the team, entering transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has lost a second player this week to the transfer portal.

A few days after quarterback Deacon Hill announced he would be leaving, tackle Logan Brown followed him Wednesday night with an announcement on social media.

But unlike Hill, Brown’s decision was not his own. Interim coach Jim Leonhard told reporters Thursday morning that Brown had been kicked off the team.

“The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program,” Leonhard said. “It was not a choice. He was dismissed from the program.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Brown “struck” another player at practice on Wednesday. Pressed for further details during his availability, Leonhard said at this point he couldn’t offer anything more but there could be something down the line.

Brown could never grab a defined role with the Badgers, with injuries and inconsistent play holding him back. One of just five 5-star recruits to choose Wisconsin since 2001, the junior battled for the starting right tackle job in fall camp but lost out to redshirt freshman Riley Mahlman. The Michigan product got his shot at the starting spot when Mahlman went down, but was unable to hold it and was passed by redshirt sophomore Trey Wedig. With Wisconsin’s injury issues, Brown served as the jumbo tight end against Northwestern. It proved to be his final game.

The NCAA adopted new transfer windows for players looking to change schools and for football that was 45 days after the College Football Playoff selections were announced and from May 1 to May 15. However, Brown and Hill are allowed to enter the portal now because of coach Paul Chryst being fired. Players in those situations have 30 days from the day the coach was terminated to put their name in the portal and start looking for a new team.