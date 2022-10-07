Packers: S Adrian Amos questionable for Sunday, CB Jaire Alexander will play | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay is mostly healthy as it gets ready to face the New York Giants on Sunday in London.

The team released the final injury report of the week Friday with three players — safeties Adrian Amos and Tariq Carpenter, along with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt — listed as questionable.

Amos was a limited participant in Friday’s practice in London as he returns from a concussion suffered last week against New England. His participation in practice on back-to-back days suggest he’s trending towards playing against the Giants.

The lack of Jaire Alexander’s name on the injury report is also a major story for the Packers. The All-Pro cornerback missed the win over the Patriots with a groin injury. He was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday and will make his return to the lineup on Sunday.

The Giants are more banged up than the Packers, but will have quarterback Daniel Jones. He’s been battling an ankle injury this week but was removed the final injury report.

Here is the full injury report for Sunday’s game: