The Camp: Oct. 6, 2022 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

We’re back! Zach’s voice has returned, so him and Jesse breakdown the wild last few days for the Wisconsin football team. They get into Jesse’s article that discusses the reasons Paul Chryst was fired and they also talk about what to expect from Jim Leonhard and the Badgers the rest of the season. They close by answering your Twitter questions.