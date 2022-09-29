Garcia grand slam pushes the Marlins past Milwaukee 4-2 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee blew a chance to take a lead in the battle for the final NL wild-card spot Thursday night with a 4-2 loss to Miami.

The Brewers led 2-0 into the eighth inning before Freddy Peralta served up a grand slam to former Milwaukee slugger Avisail Garcia. It would be all the Marlins would need, as they shutdown the Crew over the final two innings.

The loss overshadowed a fantastic night from Eric Lauer. He went five innings, allowing just one hit and striking out nine.

Milwaukee’s runs came in the second off the bats of Mike Brosseau and Keston Hiura. Brosseau singled to right to bring in a hustling Christian Yelich from first, while Hiura drove in Brosseau with a double.

Going into the game, the Brewers were sitting in a tie with Philadelphia for the final playoff spot thanks to Chicago sweeping the Phillies, but with the loss Milwaukee is once again a 1/2 game back with six to play. Philadelphia had seven games to go, including a doubleheader in Washington on Saturday. The Brewers must finish ahead of the Phillies to get the final spot thanks to Philadelphia owning the tiebreaker of winning the season series.

It’ll be the Brewers and Marlins again on Friday night.