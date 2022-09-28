Brewers beat St. Louis, climb to within a 1/2 game of Philadelphia for final playoff spot | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is within a 1/2 game of the final NL wild-card spot after a 5-1 win over St. Louis on Wednesday night.

Brandon Woodruff was electric once again for the Brewers. The starter didn’t allow a run in his six innings of work and struck out 10. It was his fourth-straight game of double-digit strikeouts, the longest streak by a pitcher in team history.

The bullpen backed him up, liming the Cardinals to just the one run. It included 1 1/3 innings from Devin Williams, who got Milwaukee out of a bases loaded jam in the seventh by getting a ground ball that the Brewers turned into a double play.

Milwaukee led throughout, grabbing a 1-0 advantage with a Hunter Renfroe single in the third. Keston Hiura would add another run with a double in the sixth before the Brewers blew open the game with a three-run eighth inning. That inning was highlighted by a ground-rule two-run double from Victor Caratini.

Caratini, Tyrone Taylor and Luis Urias all had two hits for the Brewers.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, Philadelphia continued its late season slide with a 4-2 to loss to the Cubs. It moved Milwaukee to within a 1/2 game of the Phillies for the third and final wild-card spot. The Brewers have seven games to play (4 vs Miami, 3 vs Washington,) while Phillies have eight (1 at Chicago, 4 at Washington, 3 at Houston).

Milwaukee must finish ahead of Philadelphia, as the Phillies own the tiebreaker by virtue of winning the season series.