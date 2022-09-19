Wisconsin likely to be without key DB again against Ohio State | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will likely be without one of its top cover men when it heads to No. 3 Ohio State this Saturday.

The Badgers released their weekly status report Monday morning and cornerback Alexander Smith was on it. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the entirety of fall camp and the first three games. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard told reporters at the beginning of August the injury was not considered serious. That has obviously not been the case as Smith will now have missed almost two months of action.

Without the senior, redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman figures to make his fourth straight start, though Wisconsin has rotated quite a bit at the position through the first three games.

In addition to Smith, tight end Cam Large (leg), outside linebacker Aaron Witt (leg), quarterback Chase Wolf (knee) and safety Hunter Wohler (leg) are listed as out for the game.

Several key players that have missed time were not listed. That included right tackle Riley Mahlman, who is dealing with a leg injury. It’s worth noting that the redshirt freshman hasn’t been listed on the Monday status report the last two weeks and still ended up not playing.

Kickers Vito Calvaruso and Jack Van Dyke, who each missed the New Mexico State game due to injury, were also not listed on the report.

The Badgers and Buckeyes will face off at 6:30 p.m. in Columbus on Saturday.