Badgers: CB Justin Clark could make Wisconsin debut vs New Mexico State | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin added three transfer cornerbacks in the offseason and we’ve already seen two of them make an impact. It appears we’ll get our first look at the third this Saturday.

Toledo transfer Justin Clark missed the last few weeks of fall camp and the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury. Minutes after coach Paul Chryst said Clark had practiced Wednesday and Thursday, the seventh-year senior tweeted a pair of emojis that would seemingly mean he’ll suit up against New Mexico State.

😎🏈 — Justin Clark (@jclark_24_) September 15, 2022

Before the injury, Clark appeared to be a lock to start as the nickel cornerback and work in the slot. He had a very good spring, with his matchups against wide receiver Chimere Dike appointment viewing. Getting Clark back would be a further boost to a secondary that has played well, but will get a significant test Sept. 24 at Ohio State.

Fellow cornerback Alexander Smith remains out with a hamstring injury suffered prior to fall camp. He was ruled out on Monday.

As for right tackle Riley Mahlman, it sounds as though he will not play against the Aggies this week. He went down with a leg injury in the opener against Illinois State. Chryst said he did some work this week. If he can’t go, junior Logan Brown would start again. A solid run blocker, Brown is not as strong as Mahlman in pass protection.