Packers: WR Allen Lazard returns to practice | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The injury news was mostly positive for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

As the team hit the field for the first time this week to prepare for Sunday night’s home opener against Chicago, every player on the 53-man roster was practicing except for one. That was guard Jon Runyan Jr., who was forced out of the loss at Minnesota due to a concussion and is currently going through the protocol to return to action.

But that was essentially the only bad news for the 0-1 Packers. Wide receiver Allen Lazard returned on a limited basis after missing nearly two weeks of practice and Week 1 with an ankle injury. The veteran said he even took a few team reps. As for his availability against the Bears on Sunday, he’s optimistic but he might not know until that night.

“I can’t predict the future,” Lazard said. “Probably (know just before the game) is the best answer I could give you.”

A report from the NFL Network said Green Bay could be without both of their starting tackles — David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) — again this week. However, both did practice on a limited basis Wednesday, though it’s unclear if they did any team drills.

Starting linebacker Quay Walker left the Minnesota game with a shoulder injury, but was a full participant at practice, with reporters seeing him hit and move a sled with no issues. Coach Matt LaFleur said they would give Walker the rest of the week to see if he can go Sunday.

The other two players on the injury report — guard Jake Hansen (shoulder) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (shoulder) — also participated fully in practice.