Brewers fall in St. Louis, still two games back for final playoff spot | By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee had a chance to gain ground in the NL playoff race Wednesday night but couldn’t capitalize on its offensive opportunities in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis.

Facing Adam Wainwright, the Brewers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second thanks to a Tyrone Taylor sac-fly. The inning could have been much more but Wainwright stranded the bases loaded. Those missed chances were a theme all night, with Milwaukee going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leaving 12 men on base.

Corbin Burnes was solid for the Brewers, going seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out five. Two of the three runs came on solo home runs, as Burnes fell to 10-7 on the year.

Despite the loss, Milwaukee stayed two games back of San Diego for the final wild-card spot after the Padres lost in Seattle.

The Brewers now come home to open a series against the New York Yankees starting Friday at American Family Field.