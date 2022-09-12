Badgers: Injury updates, kick time at Ohio State set | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin’s game at No. 3 Ohio State just got more daunting for the Badgers.

It was announced Monday that the team’s matchup on Sept. 24 would come under the lights at Ohio Stadium, with kick coming at 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.

It will be the first meeting between the two since the Big Ten Championship game in 2019, a 34-21 win by the Buckeyes. The victory was the second for Ohio State over the Badgers that year, with the first coming in October by a score of 38-7. Overall, Wisconsin has lost seven straight against the Buckeyes. The last win came in 2010 when Bret Bielema was still UW’s coach.

Under coach Paul Chryst, the Badgers are 16-6 in night games, including 3-5 away from Camp Randall Stadium.

Injury update:

Wisconsin will once again be without starting cornerback Alexander Smith against New Mexico State. The senior has missed the first two games after not taking part in fall camp at all due to a hamstring injury. At the start of camp, the Badgers said they didn’t anticipate it being a long-term injury, but he’s now been sidelined for nearly six weeks.

Safety Hunter Wohler will also miss his second straight game due to a leg injury, while offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini continues to rehab his injured leg and won’t play.

Potential good news was the absence of cornerback Justin Clark and starting right tackle Riley Mahlman from the injury report. Clark has sat the first two games with a hamstring injury. Mahlman was forced out of the game against Illinois State with a leg injury and did not play against Washington State.