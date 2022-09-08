Wisconsin releases its Big Ten schedule | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

We knew Wisconsin’s conference opponents and locations for this upcoming basketball season and now we know when those games will be played.

The Big Ten released its full conference schedule late Thursday morning. The Badgers, the defending co-champs along with Illinois, will get things started by hosting Maryland on Dec. 6. That will be followed by a trip to Iowa on December 11.

The schedule is locked in

After three more non-conference games and a break for final exams, coach Greg Gard’s group jumps back into conference action against Minnesota on Jan. 3. A tough three-game stretch follows with a road game at Illinois, hosting Michigan State and then visiting conference favorite Indiana.

Other stiff road tests include going to Ohio State on Feb. 2, heading to Michigan on Feb. 26 and closing against the Gophers on March 5. However, the schedule does give the Badgers four of their final six games at the Kohl Center, including visits from Michigan on Valentines Day and Iowa on Feb. 22.

Wisconsin will get its season started against South Dakota on Nov. 7. The Badgers have marquee matchups in the non-conference against Stanford (Nov. 11) at Miller Park, the Battle 4 Atlantis, Wake Forest (Nov. 29) and at Marquette (Dec. 3).