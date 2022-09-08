The Varsity Collective officially launches to help support UW athletes on and off the field | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Varsity Collective is now fully operational and has some major names backing its push into the name, image and likeness arena of college athletics.

The organization designed to help former, current and future athletes at the University of Wisconsin build their brand and take advantage of the opportunities available to them officially launched Thursday morning during a press conference in Madison.

“The Varsity Collective is far more than just an avenue for Badger student-athletes to benefit from their

name, image and likeness,” Executive Chair and Wisconsin graduate Rob Master stated in a release. “It’s an

entire Badger community ready to rally behind them, lift them up and guide them as they become the best

versions of themselves – during and after their playing careers.”

The Collective has broken down its goals into what it’s calling the Four Pillar Playbook. It consists of NIL Support, NIL Branding Support, Life Currency and Funding the Future.

Former football players JJ Watt, Russell Wilson and Joe Thomas, former basketball player Sam Dekker, former volleyball star Dana Rettke, along with former hockey standouts Sarah Nurse and Meghan Duggan will assist the Collective in its mission, while several other well known alums like former quarterback Brooks Bollinger and former linebacker Jeff Mack are part of the Collective’s leadership team.

In addition to having athletes engage with those in the sports and business community to better their futures, TVC also offers fans, organizations and community groups “donation opportunities” that will support athletes at the university.

For more information you can visit TheVarsityCollective.com.