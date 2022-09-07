Brewers blow 6-1 lead, fall 10-7 to Colorado in 10 innings | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

Milwaukee blew a five-run lead Tuesday night and fell 10-7 to Colorado in 10 innings.

Christian Yelich got the night started on a high note, hitting a 499-foot home run, the longest by a left-handed batter in Coors Field history. It was the first of two homers in the inning, as Hunter Renfroe connected on a two-run blast. The Brewers lead would eventually reach 6-1 thanks to a two-run double from Omar Narvaez and an RBI double from Willy Adames.

But things fell apart in the eighth when the Brewers pulled Brandon Woodruff after he had allowed one run on two hits through seven innings. The Rockies scored five runs, including a three-run shot from Yonathan Danza and a solo shot from Randal Grichuk. Luis Perdomo allowed four of the runs without recording an out and then Peter Strzelecki served up the game-tying home run.

Milwaukee did take a 7-6 lead in the 10th on an Adames double but Taylor Rogers was unable to hold the one-run lead in the bottom of the inning, as Grichuk hit a three-run, walk-off homer.

Adames finished with three hits on the night, while Renfroe and Omar Narvaez had a pair of RBI each.

The loss moved the Brewers three games back of Philadelphia and San Diego for the final two wild-card spots in the NL.

Milwaukee and Colorado will close out the series Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:40 p.m.