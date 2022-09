Kenney & Heilprin: Week 1 Reaction, Graham Mertz Looked Great, Defense Needs More Time? | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are back for their first Overreaction Tuesday of the year. They begin by talking about Graham Mertz and the Wisconsin offense during the 38-0 win over Illinois State. They then talk about whether the defense needs more time, Stock Up/Stock Down from the weekend and more.