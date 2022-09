The Camp: Sept. 5, 2022 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers opened the season with a 38-0 win over Illinois State. Zach and Jesse discuss Graham Mertz’s good outing, the record-breaking plays by Braelon Allen and John Torchio, Wisconsin showing a new wrinkle on offense, they play a little Overreaction or No and answer your Twitter questions.