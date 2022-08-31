Big 7th inning helps Brewers past Pittsburgh 6-1 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee used a big seventh inning to blow open a close game on its way to a 6-1 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon.

Ten Brewers batted in the seventh, with the club generating four runs on four walks and three singles. Keston Hiura and Luis Urias drove in runs, while Christian Yelich and Garrett Mitchell each picked up RBIs by drawing a walk.

Milwaukee trailed 1-0 in the fifth when Willy Adames tied the game with an RBI double. The Brewers would take the lead an inning later when Hiura scored on a ground out by Omar Narvaez.

Freddy Peralta was really good again. He went five innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out three.

After a rough night Tuesday in blowing a lead, the bullpen shut the Pirates down over the final four frames. That included 1 1/3 scoreless innings from Taylor Rogers, who hasn’t allowed a run in his last seven outings.

Milwaukee has now won back-to-back series for the first time since the end of July. It has the club sitting two games back of San Diego for the final wild-card spot in the NL and 5 1/2 games back of St. Louis in the NL Central.

The Brewers will now hit the road for seven games starting Thursday in Arizona.