Brewers fall to Pittsburgh 4-2

Milwaukee’s three-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday night with a 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Brewers held a 2-1 lead when Matt Bush took the mound in the seventh. He promptly gave up a game-tying home run to Michael Chavis. In the eighth, Brad Boxberger walked three straight batters, including one with the bases loaded to allow the go-ahead run to come in. O’Neil Cruz would add some insurance in the ninth with a double off Peter Strzelecki.

Milwaukee had two on with no one out in the ninth but weren’t able to deliver the same heroics as Monday night. Andrew McCutchen popped out before Luis Urias hit into a game-ending double play.

The Brewers lack of offense wasted what was a nice outing from Jason Alexander. He allowed one run on three hits over five innings and struck out six.

Kolten Wong had a two-run shot, his third home run in the last four days.

Milwaukee dropped two games back of San Diego in the race for the third wild-card spot in the NL.

The Brewers will close out their series against Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon.