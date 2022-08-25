Dodgers pummel Houser, Brewers again

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Heaney struck out 10 in his first win in four months and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 12-6. Austin Barnes drove in four runs to help the Dodgers win the season series, 4-3. Los Angeles outscored Milwaukee 22-11 over the three-game series that included a 10-1 rout. The Dodgers have scored 10 or more runs in three of their last four games. The Dodgers pounded out 13 hits, including Barnes’ two-run homer. The Brewers got a two-run homer from Hunter Renfroe in the ninth inning off infielder Hanser Alberto, who was called to pitch.