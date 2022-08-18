Andrew McCutchen hits pair of HRs, Brewers split series with LA | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee salvaged a split of its four-game series with Los Angeles by earning a 5-3 win Thursday afternoon at American Family Field.

The Brewers jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks to three home runs. Andrew McCutchen hit a solo shot in the first inning and then a two-run blast in the third. Hunter Renfroe followed up with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Renfroe ended up 3-for-3 on the day.

It proved to be enough as Milwaukee’s pitching largely held the Dodgers powerful lineup down. Corbin Burnes had a shutout going through the first five innings before LA’s three-run sixth inning. But the bullpen picked him up, not allowing a hit over the final 3 1/3 innings. That included a perfect ninth for Devin Williams, who struck out all three batters he faced to pick up his eighth save of the season.

The win allowed the Brewers to take two games off the team with the best record in baseball and stay within three games of first-place St. Louis in the NL Central. They are also 1 1/2 games back of San Diego in the wildcard race.

Milwaukee will now head to Chicago for a weekend series before facing the Dodgers for three games out west.