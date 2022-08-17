Brewers bats silent in 2-1 loss to LA | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s pitching did its job Wednesday night against Los Angeles but the offense was unable to hold up its end in a 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.

LA’s Tony Gonsolin didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning and ended up giving up just two on the night over seven innings of work. He struck out eight and earned his 15th win, tied for the most in MLB.

Milwaukee was able to cut the Dodgers lead in half in the eighth inning with a Christian Yelich single off of Caleb Ferguson. The Crew then managed to get the tying run into scoring position in the ninth before Craig Kimbrell got Luis Urias to ground out to end things.

Eric Lauer largely went pitch-for-pitch with Gonsolin over his seven innings, but two mistakes did him in with Max Muncy and Austin Barnes each hitting solo home runs. The lefty took the loss to fall to 8-5 on the season.

Milwaukee is now three games back of St. Louis for first place in the NL Central, giving the Cardinals their biggest division lead of the season.

The Brewers will try to salvage a split of the four game set Thursday afternoon at American Family Field.