Brewers: Victor Caratini delivers walk-off hit to beat the Dodgers | By Zach Heilprin

Victor Caratini delivered a walk-off hit to push Milwaukee past Los Angeles 5-4 in 11 innings Tuesday night.

With the Dodgers leading 5-4 and the bases loaded with one out, Caratini drove a Craig Kimbrell pitch to shallow right field. Andrew McCutchen scored with ease before a hustling Hunter Renfroe nearly caught him as he scored from second to give the Brewers the win.

Victor Caratini walks it off for the #Brewers. pic.twitter.com/8fjiMw2FIe — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 17, 2022

Los Angeles had taken a lead in the 11th on a Justin Turner single off of Brent Suter, but the lefty limited the damage to just the one run, setting up Caratini’s heroics in the bottom of the inning. The hit by Milwaukee’s catcher was just the fifth on the night for the Crew, which got a two-run shot from Willy Adames and a solo blast from Christian Yelich to account for the rest of the team’s offensive output.

Things almost didn’t make it to the 11th, as McCutchen had what appeared to be a walk-off hit of his own to deep center only to see Chris Taylor leap for the ball near the warning track and pull it in.

CHRIS TAYLOR, ARE YOU SERIOUS?! pic.twitter.com/nCsOVhu2tr — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 17, 2022

Brandon Woodruff was solid in his five innings of work for Milwaukee, allowing a pair of home runs while striking out eight. The Brewers relied on their bullpen for the final six innings and got scoreless frames from Brad Boxberger, Taylor Rogers, Devin Williams and Hoby Milner.

Milwaukee handed Los Angeles just its seventh loss in its last 41 games. It helped the club to stay two games back of St. Louis for first place in the NL Central.

It will be the Brewers and Dodgers again Wednesday night at American Family Field.