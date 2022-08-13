Corbin Burnes and just enough offense help the Brewers get past St. Louis in extra innings | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got a big effort from Corbin Burnes and found just enough offense late to earn a 3-2 win Saturday night against St. Louis in 10 innings.

Burnes went seven innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out six. But when he left he was on the hook for the loss largely because of Adam Wainwright’s domination of Milwaukee’s hitters. The veteran allowed just three hits and struck out eight in nine innings of work. The Brewers didn’t get a hit until the seventh inning and the only mistake Wainwright made was a first pitch fastball to Luis Urias, which he deposited over the fence in right field to tie the game.

Milwaukee found a little more success in the 10th off of Giovanny Gallegos. Hunter Renfroe delivered an RBI triple to open the inning and that was followed by a Kolten Wong sac-fly to add what proved to be a critical run.

Manager Craig Counsell turned to Matt Bush in the 10th to close things out. He gave up one run but then struck out the next two batters to get the save, his third on the season.

The rest of Milwaukee’s bullpen held up its end, too, as Taylor Rogers and Devin Williams pitched a scoreless inning each.

With the win, the Brewers pulled back to within a 1/2 game of the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central. They’ll look to take the series and move back atop the standings Sunday afternoon.