Brewers Week In Review: August 1 — August 7

The best way to describe the last week of Milwaukee Brewers baseball, both on and off the field, is disastrous. The club had won 7 of 9 since the All-Star break — moving its lead in the NL Central up to 3 games. Many were then looking forward to this seven-day stretch as a possible lift-off point for the season, as the trade deadline fell on Tuesday and opportunities for improvement were out there.

Well, the week felt more like an ejection than a lift-off.

On the field, the team went just 1-5 against the NL Central cellar-dwellers Pirates and Reds. They were swept in Pittsburgh as the deadline was coming and going, those losses coming as a result of blowing 3-run, 4-run and 2-run leads respectfully. The Reds then came to Milwaukee and it didn’t get much better. The Brewers won the first game 5-1, dropped the second 7-5 after a poor Aaron Ashby start, then fell 4-2 in extra innings on Sunday.

Off the field, the trade deadline happened. The Brewers’ additions: RP Taylor Rogers, RP Matt Bush, SP Dinelson Lamet, prospects Robert Gasser & Estuery Ruiz and RP Trevor Rosenthal. The departures: All-Star closer Josh Hader and prospects Tristan Peters, Mark Mathias and Antoine Kelly.

The Hader trade was puzzling, especially given the lack of significant upgrades the team made alongside the Hader move. Rogers and Bush figure to be good pieces to add to the bullpen, though it’s hard seeing this current roster as better than what it was before Hader was shipped away. Then, to add to a frightening week, the Brewers DFAed Lamet and never actually added him to the roster.

It’s hard to say how much cause and effect there is between the team dropping 5 of 6 and the trade of Hader. But it is safe to say the reactions in the clubhouse weren’t spectacular.

Here is Devin Williams’ reaction to Josh Hader being traded by the Brewers. pic.twitter.com/ziSJaXBzaI — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 2, 2022

Christian Yelich on what he said to get ejected today, and whether the Josh Hader trade had anything to do with getting swept by the Pirates. “You’d be lying if you said it didn’t have an effect, but at the same time it’s like, we’re pros,” Yelich said. pic.twitter.com/iDsON3SOr8 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 4, 2022

Brandon Woodruff came off the golf course yesterday, saw news of the Josh Hader trade and thought it was a joke. Here’s his reaction now that it has settled in. pic.twitter.com/NszYfkZJBT — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 2, 2022

In the seven-day stretch, the Brewers’ lead in the NL Central has evaporated. They now sit two games back of the Cardinals in the division and two games back of both the Phillies and Padres in the Wild Card.

As I said leading off, it was a disastrous week.

If you actually want to relive it, here is your Brewers Week In Review:

Record: 1-5

Current Standing: 58-50 (2nd in NL Central)

The Good: Keston Hiura is back.

The Brewers recalled Hiura from Triple-A on Wednesday & in three games, the youngster went deep twice and provided a much-needed offensive spark.

HR keston HiuRa 💥 It's a one-run ball game! pic.twitter.com/KTndfwGvD9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 7, 2022

Unfortunately, the team was unable to capitalize on his offensive production and ended up dropping both contests. Nevertheless, Hiura’s presence against right-handed pitchers is valuable and should be present for the rest of the season.

The Bad: Everything (but specifically: the bullpen).

The story of the Brewers’ week can be told by looking at how the bullpen performed.

The Josh Hader-less group pitched 20 total innings and allowed 15 runs (11 earned runs) on 24 hits. The poor performance became the deciding factor in all of the losses, including extra-innings losses on Thursday and Sunday. With this week’s performance, the group now ranks towards the bottom of Major League Baseball in nearly every statistical category since the All-Star break.

Without Josh Hader in the back end, more of these struggles could be on the way.

Stat Of The Week:

The Brewers took a flier on Jake McGee but gave up on that today in an effort to stabilize the bullpen. McGee DFA, Alexander recalled. Brewers 'pen since the AS break:

20th in WHIP (1.32)

26th in ERA (4.99)

26th in opp. OPS (.784) — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 7, 2022

Video(s) Of The Week:

Tweets Of The Week:

We spoke to David Stearns at length today about fallout from the Josh Hader trade and addressed as much of the fan backlash as possible. Here he is on the criticism that it reflects the Brewers being cheap: pic.twitter.com/vIQHXgGiWz — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 5, 2022

I think most of us had the same immediate reaction to the Dinelson Lamet DFA — "WTF?" — so here is my attempt to explain why the Brewers did it. https://t.co/ki8L4ayUoq — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 3, 2022

With a 4-2 loss in 10 innings against the Reds, two-thirds of the Brewers' regular season is complete. First third: 33-21

Second third: 25-29 Still a lot of baseball to play, Craig Counsell would say. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 7, 2022

Former Dodger Craig Counsell on the passing of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully: “He made your day good. And he made you love baseball.” pic.twitter.com/1az5fIPbjp — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 3, 2022

Next Week: vs. TB, @ STL