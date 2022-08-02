DeMarre Carroll reunites with Budenholzer as Bucks assistant | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have hired former NBA player DeMarre Carroll and former Utah Jazz assistant coach Vince Legarza as assistant coaches. Carroll will reunite with Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer after playing for him with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-15. Carroll played in the NBA from 2009-20. The Bucks also promoted Charles Lee from assistant coach to associate head coach, promoted Blaine Mueller from head video coordinator to assistant coach and promoted Sidney Dobner from assistant video coordinator to head video coordinator.