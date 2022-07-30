Hunter Renfroe homers again as Brewers beat Boston 9-4 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee stayed hot Saturday with a 9-4 win in Boston.

Hunter Renfroe continued his remarkable play since the All-Star break by knocking a two-run homer over the Green Monster. In the eight games since the break, he has five home runs and 12 RBI. His home run total also jumped to 18, two off the team lead.

Renfroe’s homer was one of three for Milwaukee on the day, as Omar Narvarez hit his first since July 3 and Tyrone Taylor knocked his 11th of the season. The Brewers racked up 14 hits, including three from Rowdy Tellez.

Eric Lauer got the win by allowing just one run in five innings of work. He allowed four hits, struck out four and walked three. He lowered his ERA to 2.97 in the month of July.

The game was still in doubt when Devin Williams took the mound in the 8th inning with the Brewers leading 6-4. The reliever struck out two on his way to a 30th straight scoreless appearance.

Milwaukee has now won seven of its eight games since the All-Star break and own a 3.5 game lead on St. Louis for first place in the NL Central.

The Brewers will go for the three-game sweep of the Red Sox on Sunday.

