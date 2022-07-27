Kenney & Heilprin: Live From Big Ten Media Days (Wednesday) | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are back live from Indianapolis for the second day of Big Ten Media Days. During today’s show they sit down with Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz, OLB Nick Herbig, DL Keeanu Benton and Illinois HC Bret Bielema. Ben and Zach also talk about Paul Chryst’s media availability, injury and roster updates, the new training camp roster, storylines entering camp, the Big Ten West picture, what Graham Mertz’s ceiling could be and more.