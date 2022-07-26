Kenney & Heilprin: Live from Big Ten Media Days (Tuesday) | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are live from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Today’s show includes interviews with Minnesota HC PJ Fleck, Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan and former Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez. Ben and Zach also give their thoughts on Kevin Warren’s opening statements, the future of college football, how much pressure is on Paul Chryst, the results of the recent Big Ten Media Poll and some car ride troubles.