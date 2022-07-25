Badgers picked to win Big Ten West, Ohio State unanimous choice to win Big Ten title | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is the overwhelming favorite to win the Big Ten West for the first time since 2019, according to the media that cover the conference.

Cleveland.com released its annual poll Monday morning, one day before the Big Ten holds its media days in Indianapolis. The Badgers garnered 31 of a possible 36 first-place votes to win the division, with Iowa (3) and Minnesota (2) getting the others.

It’s the third-straight year Wisconsin has been picked to win the West, though Northwestern ended up taking it in 2020 and the Hawkeyes topped the division last year. It’s the first time since the divisions were created in 2014 that the Badgers have gone two years between championships.

Ohio State was the unanimous pick to win the Big Ten East and all 36 voters have the Buckeyes winning the conference championship game no matter which team comes out of the other division.

The poll also selected Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud as the Big Ten Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell as the Big Ten Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen finished third in the offensive voting, while Badgers outside linebacker Nick Herbig received 10 first-place votes and finished second in the defensive voting.