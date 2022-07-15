Brewers beat San Francisco 3-2 in 10 innings | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got the final series before the All-Star break off to a good start Thursday night with a 3-2 extra-innings win in San Francisco.

Jonathan Davis proved to be the hero by driving in the go-ahead run in the 10th on a weak bouncer up the third base line with two outs. The ball rolled to a perfect place, giving the Giants no chance to make play and allowing Christian Yelich to scamper home.

Manager Craig Counsell handed the ball to Devin Williams to close things out and he did exactly that by stranding the tying run at third. It was his 26th straight appearance without allowing a run and he picked up his sixth save of the season.

The Brewers got a dominant effort from Corbin Burnes once again. He went 7 1/3 innings, allowing just two runs — one earned — while striking out 10. It took him a career-high 115 pitches to do it, but Burnes recorded his 19th double-digit strikeout game, breaking a tie with Yovanni Gallardo for the most in team history.

Burnes did leave the bullpen with some work to do in the seventh, exiting with two on and one out. Hoby Milner was up to the challenge, eventually stranding the bases loaded. Trevor Gott struck out two in the ninth to get Milwaukee to extras.

It probably should not have gotten to that point, though. The Brewers offense had 13 hits but were just 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position and they left 14 on base. That included loading the bases with no one out in the second inning against starter Carlos Rodon only to come away with zero runs.

Willy Adames and Andrew McCutchen each had an RBI, while four different Brewers had two hits.

Milwaukee boosted its lead in the NL Central to three games on St. Louis.

It will be the Brewers and Giants again Friday night.