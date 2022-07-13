Bucks: Khris Middleton has wrist surgery, Pat Connaughton gets contract extension | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Khris Middleton missed most of Milwaukee’s postseason due to a knee injury, but it’s another ailment that may keep him from being ready for the start of next season.

ESPN reported Tuesday that the 3-time All-Star underwent surgery this month to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist. There is no definitive timetable on a return, but the report said it will be “sometime near the start of the regular season.”

It’s unclear when the injury happened, whether it was during the season or at some point this offseason.

A sprained MCL kept Middleton from playing in the final 10 games of the playoffs, leaving him to watch from the bench as Milwaukee fell in seven games to Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Connaughton getting paid

There was mild surprise when guard Pat Connaughton decided to accept his player option for 2023 instead of testing the open market earlier this summer. The Notre Dame product set a career-high with 9.9 points per game, while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. If he hit free agency, it was likely he would have received an offer better than the $5.7 million he would make by opting in.

But as soon as the news broke he would be staying in Milwaukee, there were also reports the team was working on a new deal for the 29-year-old. That has now reportedly happened with ESPN reporting Connaughton would be getting a three-year, $28.5 million extension.

Connaughton is just the latest member of the team to get a new contract this offseason. The others include Bobby Portis, Wesley Matthews, Jevon Carter and Serge Ibaka. Milwaukee also signed forward Joe Ingles in free agency.